Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $405.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $440.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $378.51. 417,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $281.89 and a one year high of $416.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total transaction of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

