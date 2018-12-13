Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $48,000 in Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 794.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 67,085 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 468.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,946,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,344,000.

Shares of CQQQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,721. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $66.90.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

