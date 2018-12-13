Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $40,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1,936.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GLTR remained flat at $$61.29 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,145. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $68.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $40,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-takes-40000-position-in-aberdeen-standard-physical-precious-metals-basket-shares-etf-gltr.html.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.