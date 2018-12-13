Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $60.84 Million Stake in Intelsat SA (I)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.49% of Intelsat worth $60,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of I. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the second quarter worth approximately $13,725,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intelsat by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after acquiring an additional 188,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Intelsat SA has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on I. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Intelsat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $60.84 Million Stake in Intelsat SA (I)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-60-84-million-stake-in-intelsat-sa-i.html.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding I? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelsat SA (NYSE:I).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.