Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 47,700 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of W W Grainger worth $62,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,586,000 after buying an additional 402,774 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in W W Grainger by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 759,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,563,000 after buying an additional 186,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in W W Grainger by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,874,000 after buying an additional 85,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in W W Grainger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,594,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after buying an additional 121,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.53.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $287.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

