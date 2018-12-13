Renasant Corp. (RNST) Insider Bartow Morgan, Jr. Purchases 25,000 Shares

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) insider Bartow Morgan, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 346,522 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,899.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Renasant stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.99. Renasant Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Renasant by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after buying an additional 110,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Renasant by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Renasant by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/renasant-corp-rnst-insider-bartow-morgan-jr-purchases-25000-shares.html.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.