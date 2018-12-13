Request Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.43 Million (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Request Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Koinex and Bitbns. Over the last week, Request Network has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Request Network has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and $168,902.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.02398503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00139432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00173056 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.42 or 0.10151868 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030731 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network launched on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,988,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,658,688 tokens. The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Request Network’s official website is request.network.

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Huobi, WazirX, OKEx, Mercatox, Binance, Koinex, COSS, Bancor Network, IDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Radar Relay, GOPAX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

