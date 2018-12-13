Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DSW Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (DSW)

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of DSW in a report released on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DSW’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.23 million. DSW had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 1.21%. DSW’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DSW. UBS Group downgraded DSW to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on DSW from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE DSW opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. DSW has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DSW by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DSW by 1,340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DSW during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in DSW during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DSW during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

