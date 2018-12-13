Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 13th (1COV, ABBN, ACGL, ADS, AENA, AGTC, AIMT, ALV, B4B3, BAS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 13th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 21.50 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was given a $30.00 target price by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We sense ACGL is getting more excited about the reinsurance market than it has in some time, although management is not yet calling for a broad-based hard market and how firm the market gets will determine how much higher ACGL’s PML goes. We are not changing our EPS estimates or price target at this time and expect the ACGL shares to be largely unchanged after the meetings. While investors have tended to focus on stocks with a greater percentage of their business in reinsurance (RE, RNR and AXS) as they factor in the potential for a better reinsurance market, Arch can also benefit and ramp up its writings if the prices are there.””

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €235.00 ($273.26) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aena SME (BME:AENA) was given a €146.00 ($169.77) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright to $5.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was given a $64.00 target price by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €225.00 ($261.63) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €12.50 ($14.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €12.40 ($14.42) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was given a $5.00 price target by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts wrote, “. After a day of meetings with BDSI CEO Herm Cukier earlier this week, we are reiterating our Overweight rating and 12-month price target of $5. We view BDSI as a Belbuca execution story, and, based on Symphony script data so far in 2018, the company is exceeding its execution goals as well as our expectations. The sentiment at the meetings was positive with a common theme of delving into whether the company has the foundation to continue to execute in 2019 as it has in 2018. Following the meetings, we have increased conviction that solid execution in 2019 and beyond is likely to continue, which should drive upward earnings revisions and further upside in BDSI stock. Detailed takeaways are below.””

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was given a $14.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €6.20 ($7.21) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.60 ($19.30) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €109.00 ($126.74) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €8.40 ($9.77) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innogy (ETR:IGY) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €214.00 ($248.84) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €210.00 ($244.19) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 110 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $93.00 to $76.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €21.50 ($25.00) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 101.70 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TUI (LON:TUI) was given a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was given a $32.00 price target by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €206.00 ($239.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

