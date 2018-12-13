Research Analysts Set Expectations for Parsley Energy Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.16. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,436,000 after acquiring an additional 901,815 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 192,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180,190 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,852,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $317,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,086 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

