Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Restaurant Brands’ have underperformed the industry in the past year. Competition and increased labor wages might hurt profits. The company is highly vulnerable to the inconsistent nature of consumer discretionary spending. Also, earnings estimate for the current year have also declined over the past 60 days, raising analysts’ concern. The company also has limited influence over its franchisees, as a result of which its ability to control restaurants’ operations, and implement operational initiatives and business strategies is restricted. However, solid expansion efforts, various sales building strategies and focus on franchise business model should drive growth. Though the company is optimistic about its strategies that could drive comparable sales and profitability for all three iconic brands in the long run, we wait for better visibility.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QSR. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.43.

QSR stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

