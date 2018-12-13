Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,526. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $47,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,207,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,014,000 after buying an additional 1,735,231 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $15,230,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 75.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,785,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,218,000 after buying an additional 768,810 shares during the period. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $8,944,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

