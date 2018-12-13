Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Retail Properties of America posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPAI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $49,960.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,176.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 108.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,864 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 167.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 58.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $16,458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 20.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,966,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,536,000 after acquiring an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.23. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

