Retail Value Inc (RVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 4,034 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $113,597.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the NYSE. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets, which had a combined gross book value of approximately $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2018.

