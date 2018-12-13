Reviewing Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B) and BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) and BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and BRITVIC PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B $2.85 billion 1.27 $176.75 million $1.15 19.97 BRITVIC PLC/S $2.02 billion 1.40 $157.57 million $1.50 14.31

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has higher revenue and earnings than BRITVIC PLC/S. BRITVIC PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BRITVIC PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRITVIC PLC/S pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRITVIC PLC/S has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and BRITVIC PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B 6.52% 14.23% 5.61% BRITVIC PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and BRITVIC PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A BRITVIC PLC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B beats BRITVIC PLC/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About BRITVIC PLC/S

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands. It also supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. Britvic plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

