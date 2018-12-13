Reviewing Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) & Blue Calypso (BCYP)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grand Canyon Education and Blue Calypso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus price target of $140.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Blue Calypso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $974.13 million 5.35 $203.31 million $3.96 27.35 Blue Calypso $1.00 million 0.39 -$3.30 million N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Calypso.

Volatility & Risk

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Blue Calypso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 23.60% 21.66% 17.31% Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Blue Calypso on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 90,300 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Blue Calypso

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

