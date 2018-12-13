Reviewing Tempus Applied Solutions (TMPS) and Travelport Worldwide (TVPT)

Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) and Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tempus Applied Solutions alerts:

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and Travelport Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus Applied Solutions $18.77 million 0.10 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Travelport Worldwide $2.45 billion 0.81 $142.46 million $0.94 16.76

Travelport Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Travelport Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Travelport Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and Travelport Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A Travelport Worldwide 4.60% -43.41% 2.13%

Risk & Volatility

Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of -2.35, indicating that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelport Worldwide has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tempus Applied Solutions and Travelport Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelport Worldwide 2 3 2 0 2.00

Travelport Worldwide has a consensus target price of $18.95, suggesting a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Travelport Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travelport Worldwide is more favorable than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Dividends

Travelport Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tempus Applied Solutions does not pay a dividend. Travelport Worldwide pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Travelport Worldwide beats Tempus Applied Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tempus Applied Solutions Company Profile

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides customized design, engineering, modification, integration, training, and operations solutions to support aircraft mission requirements. It serves the United States Department of Defense, the United States intelligence agencies, foreign governments, heads of state, and high net worth individuals worldwide. Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform. The company provides distribution and merchandising solutions for hotel, car rental, rail, cruise-line, and tour operators; Virtual Account Number payment solutions that automatically generate unique MasterCard numbers that are used to process payments; advertising solutions; and other platform services, such as subscription, processing, and business intelligence data services, as well as marketing-oriented analytical tools to travel agencies, travel providers, and other travel data users. It also offers critical hosting solutions and other services to airlines, such as shopping, ticketing, departure control, business intelligence and other solutions; and application development for air commerce, agency commerce, and hospitality. Travelport Worldwide Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Langley, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus Applied Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus Applied Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.