Reviewing Truett-Hurst (THST) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)

Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Truett-Hurst and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truett-Hurst $6.47 million 1.45 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards $20.85 million 1.70 $2.99 million N/A N/A

Willamette Valley Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truett-Hurst -5.82% 12.98% 7.00% Willamette Valley Vineyards 14.88% 11.63% 5.46%

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Truett-Hurst on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 913 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

