Revlon Inc (REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman Purchases 21,191 Shares

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 21,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $517,272.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

REV traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,512. Revlon Inc has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $655.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.60 million. Revlon’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revlon during the third quarter worth $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Revlon during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Revlon by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Revlon by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

