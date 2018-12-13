Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) to announce sales of $33.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Revolution Lighting Technologies’ earnings. Revolution Lighting Technologies reported sales of $43.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies will report full year sales of $140.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $141.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

RVLT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 14,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.50. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 1,137.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 194,869 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

