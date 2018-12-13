RevolverCoin Price Down 21% Over Last Week (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. RevolverCoin has a total market cap of $26,269.00 and $102.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RevolverCoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One RevolverCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 212.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RevolverCoin Profile

RevolverCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,386,152 coins. The official website for RevolverCoin is revolvercoin.org. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

RevolverCoin Coin Trading

RevolverCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolverCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

