Rexnord (RXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past year, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. In second-quarter fiscal 2019, the company's adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2% while grew 37.5% year over year on the back of solid top-line growth. The company expects to gain from product innovation, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs as well as inorganic activities. World Dryer and Centa Power buyouts are expected to boost the company's businesses while its plans to divest VAG operations are anticipated to free resources, which can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single digit. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Rexnord stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.66 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 14,964 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $418,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $630,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,987.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,964 shares of company stock valued at $850,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,090,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,001,000 after acquiring an additional 141,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rexnord by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 105,598 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Rexnord by 2,952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 932,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Rexnord by 216,331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 976,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 975,655 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

