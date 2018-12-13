RHI Magnesita (RHIM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RHIM. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,170 ($80.62) price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,494 ($71.79).

LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,560 ($46.52) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,198.56 ($28.73) and a one year high of GBX 4,627 ($60.46).

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,398 ($44.40), for a total transaction of £78,154 ($102,122.04).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

