Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,955,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,963,000 after acquiring an additional 63,034 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 940,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 74,202 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,081,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,466,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,182,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,507 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUT stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Outfront Media Inc has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

