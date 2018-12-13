Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP Purchases 74,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 11.1% of Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 99,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,909,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

