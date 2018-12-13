RingCentral Inc (RNG) Director Mckenna Michelle Sells 2,500 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $762,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mckenna Michelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Mckenna Michelle sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $211,325.00.

NYSE:RNG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -243.26 and a beta of 1.12. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 141.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in RingCentral by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of RingCentral from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

