Rio Tinto (RIO) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,790 ($62.59) to GBX 4,860 ($63.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,221.25 ($55.16).

LON RIO traded up GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,741 ($48.88). 2,664,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,632 ($47.46), for a total transaction of £254.24 ($332.21). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 15,000 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,664 ($47.88), for a total transaction of £549,600 ($718,149.75). In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,258 shares of company stock worth $97,187,925.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

