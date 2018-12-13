Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,713 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,017.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,624 shares of company stock worth $390,783. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

