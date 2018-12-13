Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 4,500 Shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $273,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,322,254.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.77. 1,063,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,078. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,798,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,174,000 after buying an additional 1,087,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,063,000 after buying an additional 884,601 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,408,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,047,000 after buying an additional 838,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 667,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 508,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

