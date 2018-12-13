Robert S. Ellin Purchases 3,600 Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX) Stock

Livexlive Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $16,884.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LIVX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,253. Livexlive Media Inc has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIVX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

