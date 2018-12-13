Roberto R. Herencia Buys 9,040 Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 9,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.29 per share, for a total transaction of $174,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

