Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $159.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $29,684.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $475,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,724 shares of company stock worth $6,100,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/rockwell-automation-rok-shares-bought-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.