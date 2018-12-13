Rockwell Medical (RMTI) vs. Precision Optics (PEYE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

20.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rockwell Medical and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rockwell Medical currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.75%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $57.30 million 3.18 -$25.92 million ($0.51) -6.27 Precision Optics $4.04 million 3.83 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Precision Optics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rockwell Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -53.40% -117.31% -55.39% Precision Optics -13.59% -27.45% -7.12%

Summary

Precision Optics beats Rockwell Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The company's target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.