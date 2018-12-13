Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys Shares of 8,082 Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,444,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.42. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,224. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $114.14 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.42. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

