Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Badger Meter makes up about 1.6% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.36% of Badger Meter worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 22,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,121,724.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,935.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $958,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,602.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

BMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.89. 18,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.12.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

