Roku (ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cannonball Research boosted their price target on Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. BidaskClub lowered Roku from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 3.24. Roku has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $2,751,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 421,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $29,883,608.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,489 shares of company stock valued at $55,135,368 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 408.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 81.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roku by 378.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,676 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Roku by 2,154.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,991 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

