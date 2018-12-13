Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Stake Increased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $284.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $252.23 and a twelve month high of $312.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $286,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,780.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $689,375 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Stephens began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

