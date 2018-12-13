Rotation Minerals (ROT) Shares Up 12.5%

Rotation Minerals Ltd (CVE:ROT) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 165,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 62,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Rotation Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ROT)

Rotation Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. It has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Four J's property, which comprises five claims located near Stewart, British Columbia; an 80% interest in the Scottie property that consists of 14 crown-granted claims located in the Golden Triangle near Stewart, British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Black Hills property comprising six claims located in the Skeena Mining division of British Columbia.

