Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TMAC Resources (TMMFF)

TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of TMMFF stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. TMAC Resources has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $9.24.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

