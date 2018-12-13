Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 246.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 2,675.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 46.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.