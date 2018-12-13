Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Director Acquires C$21,534.00 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director Jeffery William Yabuki purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$71.78 per share, with a total value of C$21,534.00.

Jeffery William Yabuki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Jeffery William Yabuki purchased 300 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.49 per share, with a total value of C$22,047.00.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Jeffery William Yabuki purchased 300 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$80.53 per share, with a total value of C$24,159.00.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,804. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$93.13 and a 1-year high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.60999934018749 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

