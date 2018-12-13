Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,673 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 44.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 542,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $168,183.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Shares of RCL opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

