Royce & Associates LP Acquires 12,550 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ST opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $873.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/royce-associates-lp-acquires-12550-shares-of-sensata-technologies-holding-plc-st.html.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.