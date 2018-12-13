Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Stage Stores Inc (SSI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.21% of Stage Stores worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 413,906 shares during the period. Axar Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stage Stores by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SSI opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Stage Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stage Stores Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. Stage Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Stage Stores Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

