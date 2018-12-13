RPS Group (RPS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPS. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of RPS stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Wednesday. RPS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 225.36 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.50 ($4.02).

In other news, insider Allison Bainbridge purchased 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £26,404 ($34,501.50). Also, insider John Douglas purchased 207,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £327,609.84 ($428,080.28).

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

