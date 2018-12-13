RubleBit (RUBIT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

RubleBit (CURRENCY:RUBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One RubleBit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RubleBit has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RubleBit has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RubleBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RubleBit

RubleBit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2015. RubleBit’s official Twitter account is @rublebit. The official website for RubleBit is rublebit.com.

RubleBit Coin Trading

RubleBit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RubleBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RubleBit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RubleBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

