Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 23.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 96,373 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $262.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/russell-investments-group-ltd-decreases-holdings-in-central-valley-community-bancorp-cvcy.html.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.