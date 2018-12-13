Russian Miner Coin Price Tops $546.45 (RMC)

Russian Miner Coin (CURRENCY:RMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Russian Miner Coin coin can now be purchased for $546.45 or 0.16525853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna and BitFlip. During the last seven days, Russian Miner Coin has traded down 51.2% against the dollar. Russian Miner Coin has a total market cap of $823,494.00 and $460.00 worth of Russian Miner Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.02538813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00140159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00172421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.76 or 0.13162365 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030609 BTC.

Russian Miner Coin Coin Profile

Russian Miner Coin’s total supply is 10,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507 coins. Russian Miner Coin’s official Twitter account is @russianminerco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Russian Miner Coin is rmc.one.

Russian Miner Coin Coin Trading

Russian Miner Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Russian Miner Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Russian Miner Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Russian Miner Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

