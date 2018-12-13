RWE (RWE) PT Set at €21.50 by Morgan Stanley

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €21.50 ($25.00) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas set a €23.80 ($27.67) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.36 ($27.16).

Shares of RWE opened at €19.68 ($22.88) on Thursday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

