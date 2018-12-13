RWS (LON:RWS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of RWS stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 499.50 ($6.53). The stock had a trading volume of 165,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,149. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 294.50 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 569.04 ($7.44).

Get RWS alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered RWS to an “add” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/rws-rws-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-20-eps.html.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.